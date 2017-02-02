Google has released a new public beta of Android 7.1.2 Nougat.
Users enrolled in Google’s Android Beta Program are now able to preview a number of Nougat bug fixes, optimizations, as well as a few other enhancements.
“Android 7.1.2 is an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements, so it includes a number of bugfixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users,” writes Google in a post about the update.
The new ‘swipe for notifications’ feature allows users to swipe across the fingerprint sensor to bring up app alerts, rather than needing to do so on the device’s screen.
Also included in the update are redesigned app shortcuts and improved image keyboard support, among other changes.
The beta is available to Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player and Pixel C users and requires 827.9MB download. Google says a build of the update for the Nexus 6P is coming “soon.”
