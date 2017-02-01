Sony to release more PlayStation VR bundles this month

Sony is releasing more PlayStation VR bundles this month, the company announced today on its blog.
The virtual reality headset, which connects to a PlayStation 4 system to play games in VR, originally launched on October 13th, 2016 in Canada.
Starting next week, more stock for the $699.99 CAD launch bundle, which has been sold out since release, will soon be available on store shelves. The standard bundle, which sells for $549.99, has been available in limited quantities.
The launch bundle includes the PlayStation Camera, which is normally sold separately for $74.99 and is required for the headset to operate, as well as two PlayStation Move controllers (regular $129.99) and the PlayStation VR Worlds game collection (regular $49.99).
PlayStation is also currently holding a VR-focused digital sale for subscribers to its paid online service PS Plus.
A new bundle will also be released, featuring horror rail shooter Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, which sells on its own for $24.99. This will be exclusive to EB Games and otherwise will contain the same pack-in accessories as the launch bundle. Sony hasn’t officially revealed any sales numbers for the PS VR, but research group SuperData estimates that the headset will sell 750,000 units in 2016. This is a significant revision from its original 2.6 million sales projection.
“PS VR had the best opportunity to benefit from the holidays but their supply inconsistencies and lack of marketing have put them behind their potential,” the firm told GamesIndustry. “They did not offer any first-party deals this weekend, restock bundles or market the device, pushing instead for the PS4 Pro.”
Sony cited production problems related to OLED displays as a reason for the short supply, and as a result, minimized marketing hardware that many people wouldn’t be able to get their hands on.
VR in general hasn’t had quite the splash that many companies hoped for, which has led most hardware manufacturers to refrain from releasing total sales numbers. Going off of Super Data’s estimate, after Samsung’s lower-priced Gear VR, PS VR would sell the most in 2016.
HTC’s Vive, which costs $1149.99, was expected to sell around 450,000 units, with Facebook’s Oculus Rift, priced at $849.00, coming in at around sales of 355,000, all in 2016, according to Super Data’s study.
Source: PlayStation Blog
