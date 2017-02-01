News
By Igor Bonifacic

Feb 1, 2017

11:27 AM EST

5 comments

OnePlus 3 and 3T owners have a new parlor trick they can show to their friends.

Once either phone is updated to Android Nougat, launch the Calculator app and type in “1+” and then hit the “=” button. The resulting surprise isn’t as mind-blowing as OnePlus makes it out be in its tweet revealing the easter egg, but at least it isn’t something dystopian like 2+2=5.

Presumably, no one had discovered the easter egg, which is why the company decided to reveal it on Twitter.

