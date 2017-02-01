Nintendo has revealed the price of the company’s Switch online membership.
Speaking to Japanese news agency Nikkei, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima stated that the service will cost between 2,000 and 3,000 yen. which converts to roughly $23 to $35 CAD.
The console-handheld hybrid launches on March 3rd and later in the month, users will be able to play online on it for free. Online play is set to be available for free in a trial period until the fall when the Switch’s paid online will kick in. The service also gives players access to a dedicated smartphone application that allows them to connect with friends for online play sessions. A free limited version of this app will release in the summer.
In addition, users will get to download and play a Nintendo Entertainment System or Super Nintendo Entertainment System game (with newly-added online play) for free for a month.
Nintendo’s suggested subscription price is significantly cheaper than what the competition is charging, especially with PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live costs both recently rising to a $69.99 price point in Canada.
It should be noted, however, that many features, such as voice chat, online lobbies and messaging are not accessible directly on the Switch. Nintendo’s app is required to use these services, unlike on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which have them available on the actual consoles. These systems also give unlimited access to monthly free games — provided the membership hasn’t ended — instead of the one month time period on the Switch.
Kimishima also said that the company is considering adding virtual reality support to the Switch. “If we are able to resolve the issues with playing [VR] comfortably for long hours, we will support it in one form or another,” he said in the interview. No possible time period for this support was given.
MobileSyrup recently went hands-on with the Switch in Toronto and came away with mixed impressions.
The Nintendo Switch will cost $399.99 in Canada.
Source: Nikkei
