GoPro is making a second attempt at entering the drone market after its GoPro Karma drone was recalled for safety reasons on November 8th, 2016 — a mere 16 days after it hit U.S. shelves.
GoPro had sold about 2,500 units when drones began falling from the sky due to a battery displacement issue that caused sudden power loss. It was officially recalled on November 8th, 2016. The product hadn’t yet reached the Canadian market.
Now, GoPro Karma is available once again in the U.S. and shows ‘coming soon’ on the Canadian website for a $1,099.99 USD drone and Hero5 Black camera package or $799.99 alone.
Karma is GoPro’s first attempt at a quadcopter drone. It features a foldable design and has a clamshell controller with a touchscreen. In addition, it comes with a removable stabilizer that can be mounted on a bike, helmet or car.
Source: GoPro Via: TechCrunch
