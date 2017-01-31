StubHub expands Canadian base with French-language services and new website

This year, StubHub will reportedly enhance its Canadian presence by introducing several French-launchage services and the launch of a Canadian website.
Through the website, the eBay subsidiary will allow Canadians will be able to buy and sell tickets in Canadian currency. Reports indicate that StubHub wants to address shortcomings in the Canadian market, its second largest regional demographic after the United States.
Currently, Canadians looking to use the service to buy or sell tickets need to do so in United States currency. The option to buy and sell in Canadian currency will supposedly be included with the launch of the Canadian website in the second half of 2017.
In addition, the French language feature will become available in June along with French customer service to better serve the French Canadian population.
The Canadian ticket market is valued at approximately $6 billion CAD, according to BNN. Reselling also earns a high valuation at $1.5 billion. These numbers compare to a $30 billion USD ticket market in the United States and $8 billion from resale.
eBay acquired the ticket reseller in 2007, seven years after its launch. Since then, StubHub has grown to operate in 47 countries and its revenues have reached $944 million USD from $4.3 billion USD in ticket sales. Last year, Stubhub acquired international ticketing company Ticketbis for $165 million USD.
Source: Business News Network
