Nintendo Q3 2016 Earnings: Pokemon Sun and Moon sales drive profits

Nintendo has released its third quarter 2016 earnings, reporting a net profit of $569 million USD on $1.5 billion in revenue.
Unsurprisingly, Pokemon Sun and Moon was the company’s biggest sales driver this quarter, selling approximately 15 million units. Super Mario Maker for the Nintendo 3DS, on the other hand, sold just two million copies.
“Pokemon did exceptionally well,” said Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima in a statement to reporters after the release of the results. “But we’re also trying to sell more of other titles and weren’t able to do that.”
As expected, the Wii U is dead in the water, shipping just 760,000 units during the company’s recent quarter, resulting in the worst holiday season in the console’s short history.
With the Switch’s March 3rd release date looming on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how Nintendo’s results fair next quarter. The company also delayed the release of the mobile version of Animal Crossing to between April 2017 and the end of March 2018.
Super Mario Run, Nintendo’s most recent mobile release, was downloaded 78 million times, with only five percent of those players opting to purchase the pricey $13.99 full version of the game. The release of the NES Classic, a miniature version of the Nintendo Entertainment System helped drive profits after it became one of the holiday season’s most sought after gifts. During the month of November, Nintendo reportedly sold 196,000 NES Classic units in the U.S alone, according to data stemming from NDP.
Via: Bloomberg
