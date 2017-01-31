News
Nintendo’s Super Mario Run gets ‘easy’ mode in new update

By Patrick O'Rourke

Jan 31, 2017

12:11 PM EST

Super Mario Run

Besides releasing its latest earnings report, as well as revealing the fact that Super Mario Run has been download 78 million times worldwide, Nintendo has also added a new ‘easy’ mode to its recently released mobile game.

The Japanese gaming giant says the new mode is designed to be “pressure-free” and is for those that who want to relax and explore the game’s levels.

Specifically, easy mode gives players unlimited bubbles and as much time as they want to complete a stage. Penalties related to poor performance in Super Mario Run’s competitive Rally mode have also been reduced, making it easier to amass a collection of toads.

Super Mario Run is currently available in the iOS app store for $13.99 CAD, though an Android version of the game is also set to arrive in March.