LG G6 prototype leak reveals camera setup and design

As the LG G6’s release draws nearer, leaks are coming at an ever quicker pace.
The latest has turned up on Droid Life and shows what appears to be an LG G6 prototype with a temporary or unfinished back and a chamfered metal frame. It also reveals a dual-camera setup and rear-mounted round fingerprint sensor.
On the front, there’s the minimal screen-to-bezel ratio revealed by The Verge. At the top of the device, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack and at the bottom a USB Type-C charging port and speaker.
The LG G6 will be revealed on February 26th, one day before the beginning of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The manufacturer has already confirmed that it will feature a 5.7-inch ‘QHD+’ display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.
A recent Forbes report indicates that the device will not feature Qualcomm’s new 835 chipset and will instead ship with a Snapdragon 821 SoC.
Source: Droid Life
