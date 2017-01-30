Ryerson engineering students present Hyperloop tech in Space X competition

Ryerson University aerospace engineering students presented their tech at a Space X competition in Hawthorne, California this past weekend.
From January 27th to the 29th, the Toronto-based Ryerson International Hyperloop Team (RIHT) and was one of 27 students groups across the world that took part in the Hyperloop Pod Competition.
Last January, the RIHT received the “Subsystem Innovation Award” in Hyperloop Pod Competition Design Weekend in Texas — the only Canadian team to win an award. The group is made up of seven active graduate student team members and five industry and academic advisors. Overall, they’ve received $200,000 in financial support from 20 sponsors.
The Hyperloop is a high-speed tube-based transit system designed by Space X founder, Elon Musk. The proposed tech would consist of two giant tubes connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles, allowing for pods to be transported at speeds of over 1100 kilometres per hour.
For its contribution, RIHT demonstrated a wheel-deployment system which would act as a safety precaution if the Hyperloop pod’s magnetic levitation or air bearings fail.
Teams that participated, as well as new entrants, are invited to attend the next competition, which is set to take place this summer.
RIHT is one of many Canadian groups working with Hyperloop tech, including University of Waterloo students and Toronto-based startup Transpod.
Sources: Ryerson University, Space X
