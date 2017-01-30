With the announcement of its public beta for Android Nougat 7.1.2, Google has confirmed that the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 tablet are not scheduled for an update to the new release.
Android 7.1.2 brings with it a number of bug fixes and optimizations along with a “small number of enhancements for carriers and users.” It is currently available to those enrolled in the beta program with the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus Player, Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X. The final release list contains the same devices, notably leaving out the Nexus 6 and 9.
The Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, both launched November 2014, were only guaranteed updates until October 2016, so the news shouldn’t come as a shock. Both devices received 7.1.1 in December 2016, however, giving users hope that the support period might extend for a while yet.
The Nexus 6 debuted with Android 5.0, while the Nexus 9 debuted with Android 5.0.1.
Source: Android Developers Blog Via: Android Police
Comments
Pingback: The Android Nougat 7.1.2 update isn’t coming to the Nexus 6 and 9 | Daily Update()