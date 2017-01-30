Founder of Pac-Man developer Namco dies at 91

Masaya Nakamura, the founder of Pac-Man maker Namco, has died at 91.
His death was recorded on January 22nd, Bandai Namco announced on its Japanese-language website. The game publisher says that it isn’t talking about cause of death and other personal information out of respect for Nakamura’s family.
Nakamura founded the company in 1955, which originally operated mechanical horses on the roof of a department store. In 2005, it merged with gaming publisher Bandai, with Nakamura holding an honourary position.
Pac-Man went on sale in 1980 and now holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s most successful coin-operated arcade game.
It’s estimated to have since been played over 10 billion times across Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox systems, as well as mobile phones and even Facebook.
Pac-Man is available for download on iOS and Android. Pac-Man 256, an endless runner, is also available on smartphones.
Source: Bandai Namco
