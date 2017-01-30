Could this be LG’s upcoming Android Wear smartwatch?

With Google gearing up to launch Android Wear 2.0 early next month, it appears LG is finally set to reveal its often-rumoured upcoming Android Wear devices.
Two weeks ago, rumours surfaced, courtesy of reputable leaker Evan Blass, that the South Korean hardware manufacturer planned to release two Android Wear 2.0 devices, the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. That leak came along with a minimal render first published by Android Police, which Blass confirmed was accurate.
The Style is set to be thinner than the Sport and will not include a heart rate sensor, according to images that have appeared online. Blurry photos leaked earlier this week by TechnoBuffalo (shown above) confirm the two the wearables will feature aesthetic and feature differences.
Android Police reports the Style will go on sale for $250 USD (about $320 CAD). The watch will reportedly feature a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 pixel display, 512MB of RAM and 240mAh battery. Both watches will also launch with Android Wear 2.0, Google’s long-delayed overhaul of its wearable operating system. The new OS brings a dedicated app store, handwriting recognition and full QWERTY keyboard support, as well as, perhaps most importantly, Google’s AI-powered Assistant.
The LG Watch Sport, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a 1.38-inch 480 x 480 pixel OLED display, LTE Modem, GPS tracking, heartrate monitor, 768MB of RAM and a 430mAh battery.
LG is expected to officially unveil both watches on February 9th with the wearables going on sale shortly after. With major smartphone manufacturers like Motorola backing out of the smartwatch market, there’s a void in the wearable industry waiting to be filled.
While little is known about either of LG’s upcoming smartwatches, they certainly look like they could end being a decent replacement for the Moto 360.
