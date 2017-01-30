BlackBerry Mercury makes appearance on Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing

In a surprise turn of events, BlackBerry’s upcoming Mercury smartphone has made an appearance on Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing TV show.
In the episode, titled “The Fixer,” Allen’s character Mike Baxter uses the device to call his brother Jimmy. The camera only shows the smartphone for a few short moments, but that was still enough time for some eagle-eyed CrackBerry forum users to identify the device.
While Allen is an outspoken BlackBerry fan, it unclear if the phone’s appearance on Last Man Standing was a paid product placement, or if Allen asked BlackBerry for a loaner device.
BlackBerry and TCL provided press attending CES 2017 a brief preview of their next smartphone at the annual trade show. The two companies have said they will announce further details on the device, including price and availability, at next month’s Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain.
Source: CrackBerry
Via: Android Authority
