Apple debuts Theater Mode with watchOS 3.2 beta

Apple’s new beta version of watchOS 3.2, the first version that works with the Siri development kit, brings with it a simple ‘Theater Mode’ notification toggle that turns off raise-to-wake for alerts and mutes sounds.
Haptics remain on in Theatre Mode so that users can sense notifications and if they so desire they can turn on display by tapping it or pressing the digital crown.
The feature was introduced in watchOS 3.1.3, but was not active in that version. 9to5Mac notes that users can spin the digital crown to slowly activate the display from dark to light and that tapping the Theater Mode toggle prompts the explanatory text each time.
Apple doesn’t offer a public beta program for watchOS, but developers can access developer betas through the Apple Developer Program.
Source: 9to5Mac
