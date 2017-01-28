Welcome to SyrupDrop! Several tech companies decided to move onto bigger and better things this week, starting with Samsung’s final press conference about the Note 7 before putting it to bed for good.
In addition, Samsung released its year-end and fourth quarter earnings report, which left analysts more than a little surprised. It just goes to show that one recall isn’t enough to empty the tech world’s deepest pockets.
Lastly, Bell and Telus decided this past week to discontinue their CDMA networks in some parts of the country.
