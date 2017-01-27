SyrupCast Ep. 105: Will the Samsung Galaxy S8 still sell?

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Jessica Vomiero, Zach Gilbert, and Patrick O’Rourke talk about Samsung’s many newsworthy moments from this week, including the South Korean tech giant’s Q4 2016 earnings, as well recent leaks of LG’s upcoming G6 smartphone.
The SyrupCast team is a bit surprised by Samsung’s relatively positive earnings following a tumultuous 2016, mainly related to the debacle surrounding the Note 7, but speculate that perhaps those numbers have yet to catch up with the company.
LG on the other hand, has suffered its first quarterly loss in six years. LG is predicting it will make a quick comeback next quarter, however, with the announcement of the G6, due to make its big debut on February 26th.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts and jump in the comments to let us know what you think of this week’s episode.
Host: Igor Bonifacic, Jessica Vomiero, Zach Gilbert, and Patrick O’Rourke
Total runtime: 36:37
All things Samsung: 1:50
LG G6: 24:30
Shoutouts: 32:20
Comments