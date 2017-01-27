Satechi’s USB-C Power Meter aims to prevent bad cables from destroying devices

There’s little doubt that USB-C is the future of connectivity given how versatile and powerful the the still relatively new technology is, providing the ability to charge devices, transfer data and connect displays, all with one cord — at least in theory.
Unfortunately, however, many cable manufacturers haven’t agreed on a universal standard for power output, and some USB-C cables can only be used for one specific purpose, whether that’s charging a device, or working as a way to connect your laptop to an external display.
Some cables draw too much power, or are wired poorly, which can potentially result in fried devices. On a personal level, this leads me to either buying USB-C cables from reliable manufacturers or only using devices with their designated cables.
Until manufacturers catch up with the rapidly expanding USB-C device and accessory market and create some sort of universal standard, Satechi’s new USB-C Power Meter could save your fancy new smartphone or laptop from a voltage overload.
Satechi’s USB-C Power Meter is able to measure voltage, current and current over time, in order to indicate exactly much power is moving between your cables and devices on a tiny display. While we haven’t gone hands-on with the device, if it works as advertised, it could be a game changer for the current USB-C accessory market, which remains a bit of a mess right now.
Satechi is selling its USB-C Power Meter for $29.99 USD (approximately $40 CAD) on the company’s website.
