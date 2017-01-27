Job posting confirms Galaxy S8 will ship with AI-powered personal assistant

If the words of one of the company’s executives weren’t enough, a new job posting confirms Samsung will release a digital personal assistant alongside the Galaxy S8.
In the relevant listing, spotted by SamMobile, Samsung says it’s looking for a principal program manager that will “drive the execution and delivery for Samsung upcoming AI (Artificial Intelligence) assistant on Galaxy S8.”
That personal assistant, codenamed Bixby, is expected to feature capabilities like image recognition, allowing users, according to one report, the ability to complete visual searches. During its Q4 2016 earnings call earlier this week, Samsung stressed the importance of AI research towards the future growth of the company.
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 on March 29th at a special event in New York City.
Via: SamMobile
