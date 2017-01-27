Nvidia updates first-generation Shield TV with support for 4K HDR streaming

If you’re one of the lucky few Canadians who got their hands on Nvidia’s first-generation Shield TV (stock of the Android TV set-top box was notoriously difficult to get here in the Great White North), you’ll want to grab the device’s latest over-the-air update.
The OTA adds support for 4K HDR streaming for both video and gaming content. 4K video playback comes courtesy of apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play. 4K HDR streaming while gaming, meanwhile, comes from Nvidia’s GameStream app, which allows users to stream games from their PC desktop or laptop.
The update also adds support for Google Assistant, though to take advantage of that functionality, Canadians will need to buy the second-generation Shield TV controller, which features a built-in microphone, as well as move to the United States; Google hasn’t launched support for Assistant on Android TV in Canada yet.
Nvidia’s new Shield TV is priced at $289 in Canada.
Source: TechCrunch
