Microsoft revealed today that it has sold thousands of Hololens units since the company released the augmented reality headset last year.
The device is the first self-contained, holographic computer, which enables users to engage with digital content and interact with holograms in the real world.
While intended for businesses and developers, anyone can purchase the current developer version of the headset, which retails for $4000 CAD. Microsoft is set to release the consumer version of HoloLens at some point in the next couple of years, though a specific release date has not been revealed.
Microsoft is fine with these sales numbers, according to HoloLens commercial lead Roger Walkden. “We’re not trying to sell hundreds of thousands or millions or anything, it’s expensive, and it’s not in huge numbers,” he told The Inquirer. “I can’t tell you anything about the numbers, but it’s in thousands, not hundreds of thousands, and that’s fine. That’s all we need.”
Walkden acknowledged that over time, prices can do down as materials and production costs decrease, but for now, it’s still early on. “I don’t know how far into the VR lifecycle we are,” he said. “Maybe two or three years from the very start of VR, so it does take years to get to that kind of position.” The HoloLens itself was announced back in 2015.
He stressed that this is only the first iteration of the device and that Microsoft is continuing to work on future versions.
