This complete Nintendo Wii game collection is insane

Nintendo’s Wii, originally released back in November 2006, remains a controversial console in video game industry.
While the gimmicky “waggle motion” was the system’s big draw, incredible games like Super Mario Galaxy and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (depending on who you talk to, this could be some people’s least favourite Zelda title), the Wii was also rife with shoddy shovelware and horrible ports.
Including last year’s release of Just Dance 2017, 1,262 games in total have been released for the Wii in North America. NintendoAge forum user NintendoTwizer, has collected every single title.
The collection, which includes double packs and other variants, also features all four Wii colours and 12 official Nintendo Wii remote colours.
In a post on NintendoAge’s forums, the collector explains how his collection came together, as well as why they decided to purchase every Wii Game ever released, a task that NintendoTwizer has apparently been working on since 2005.
“The Wii is a fascinating system. It sold over 100 million units. It was an insane success for Nintendo. No other Nintendo home system including the original Nintendo could touch it in sales. Think about that. Everyone had one (including my grandma). For me, I felt it would be an interesting challenge. The Wii was unexplored territory. Not many people have gone for a complete set. Yes, I can hear it now… so much shovel ware. To that I say sure, there’s a ton of great games and a ton of shovelware, but that’s cool. The crappy games tell an interesting story as well. I don’t know how many times I came across a random Wii game and said to myself… “what the hell, they made this for the system?” That was part of the fun.”
For more information on the crazy collection, check out NintendoTwizer’s post on NintendoAge, as well as the extensive gallery of the collection that’s been posted to Imgur.
Image credit: Imgur
