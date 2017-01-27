BlackBerry could be working on its first dual-SIM smartphone

While we wait for BlackBerry to reveal more details about Mercury, its upcoming QWERTY keyboard Android smartphone, details have leaked about an intriguing device the company may release in Indonesia and other developing markets.
The leak comes courtesy of WinFuture’s Roland Quandt.
Quandt reports that the new device, codenamed BBC100-1, will feature a Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, 5.5-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 3,000mAh battery, 13-megapixel back-facing camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera and dual-SIM slot.
A reference to the smartphone first appeared in December on a website operated by one of Indonesia’s regulators.
If Quandt’s information is accurate, then the BBC100-1 will be the first BlackBerry phone to feature the ability to carry two SIM cards simultaneously. At this point in the company’s history, it’s unclear how much of a milestone that is since it’s likely TCL, the Chinese company that has taken on much of the responsibility for designing, manufacturing and marketing BlackBerry devices, made the decision to build a dual-SIM phone for the Indonesian market.
