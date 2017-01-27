Axon 7 Mini now available in Canada for $399 outright

Axon’s newest handset, a “more svelte version of the flagship Axon 7 smartphone,” is now available in Canada through Virgin Mobile for $399 CAD outright and $0 on a gold two-year plan.
The handset was announced in September 2016, revealing an audio-focused device with a 5.2-inch display that — in this day and age — qualifies it as ‘miniature.’ The handset features a pared down version of the Axon 7’s specs in accordance with its mid-range price point.
Check out the full list below.
Axon 7 Mini specs
- OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Processor: 1.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 (MSM8952)
- RAM: 3GB RAM
- Internal storage: 32GB ROM
- Rear-facing camera: 16-mergapixel EIS+ PDAF, f/1.9 with 1080p FHD video capture at 30fps
- Front-facing camera: 8-megapixel
- Display: 5.2 AMOLED 1920 x 1080 FHD display (423 ppi)
- Dimensions: 147.5 x 71 x 7.8 mm
- Battery: 2,750 mAh, nonremoveable with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
- Fingerprint scanner: Rear-mounted
- Bands: FDD — B2, B4, B5, B12, B17, B7; GSM — B2/3/5/8; UMTS/HSPA — B2, B5, B4, B1; 2CA — B12 and B4
Update 27/01/17: MobileSyrup was originally told the device would be available for $49 down on a two-year gold plan, but that has been amended to $0 down. This article has been amended to reflect that.
Comments