Apple joins Google, Facebook and others as founding member of ‘Partnership on AI’

Apple joins Partnership on AI as a founding member, working with Amazon, DeepMind/Google, Facebook, IBM and Microsoft.
The tech giant previously collaborated with the Partnership before it was announced in September of last year and is now formally announcing its involvement. Around this time, Apple also published its first academic research article, focused entirely on AI.
Together, these companies aim to address opportunities and challenges with AI technologies to benefit society. They will conduct research, decide on best practices and each contribute financial and research resources.
This is part of a larger global interest from organizations to invest in AI initiatives. Companies like Samsung have been getting on board, and on the Canadian front, there is a significant push from institutions like the University of Toronto, the University of Alberta and charity Next Canada.
Source: Partnership on AI
