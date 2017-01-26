Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.
Device announcements
Tag Heuer Android Wear 2.0 watch coming in May (Wareable)
Microsoft now shipping HoloLens to developers in Japan (MSPoweruser)
Funding & M&A
DigiLens raises $22 million for consumer-focused augmented reality products (UploadVR)
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announces plans to invest more than $3 billion in VR over next 10 years (TechCrunch)
HTC VIVE launches $10 million VR For Impact program at World Economic Forum 2017 (UploadVR)
Major milestones
PSVR now supports 360-degree YouTube videos (MobileSyrup)
Thalmic hires Under Armour exec for product experience role (BetaKit)
Android Wear 2.0 coming in February (MobileSyrup)
Matterport brings its VR spaces to the iPhone (Engadget)
Rumours
HTC’s Halfbeak smartwatch pictures leaked (Android Police)
KGI says Apple is developing new biometric sensors (9to5 Mac)
Magic Leap patent shows the use of AR to help with color blindness (Inverse)
Comments
