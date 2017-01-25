In what could be considered the first leak regarding the second-generation Pixel, 9to5Google Senior Editor Stephen Hall has revealed that Google is planning to make its next-self-branded device waterproof.
9to5Google was reportedly told in October that “waterproofing [is] definitely coming with next Pixel device.” According to the senior editor, the exclusion of waterproofing was both a time constraint and “internal conflict between hardware (namely the camera) and/or waterproofing vs. price point.”
Little tidbit we were told in October last year that I forgot about: “Waterproofing definitely coming with next Pixel device.”
Considering the fact that the Pixel was produced under a considerable time crunch (likely under a year) and still managed to receive glowing reviews, the addition of features like a good water and dust resistance rating could lead to a blockbuster handset for the Mountain View-based tech giant.
