Physical game controllers and mobile devices have alway been an interesting mix that’s never quite worked as most likely imagine.
Few are built well and even less, especially those that attach to the actual device, feel solid enough to be worth using. This is an issue Nintendo Switch-like iOS controller Gamevice aims to solve.
While I’ve tried many Bluetooth controllers designed for mobile devices in the past, Gamevice is the only Lightning-connected game controller that’s approved by Apple, removing the hassle and latency wireless Bluetooth gamepads sometimes create.
The latest version of Gamevice, which is compatible with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, supports 900 plus mobile games located in the controller’s Gamevice Live app. It even adds a headphone jack to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
The company behind the gamepad ays that the controller features improved thumbsticks, a lighter build and full support for every iPhone since the 6 and 6 Plus. There are also models that work with the iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro, including the 12.9-inch model.
Gamvice’s latest iteration is set to hit store shelves on January 31st for $99 USD (approximately $130 CAD). We’re in the process of getting our hands on a Gamevice and will have more on the controller in the coming weeks.
