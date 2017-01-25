It seems that mimicking Snapchat’s features on its subsidiary apps was no longer cutting it for social giant Facebook.
While users have recently seen Snapchat-like upgrades on Instagram, the stories feature recently appeared for users on the core Facebook app in Ireland. Facebook says it plans to bring the feature to more countries in the coming months.
The stories feature is reportedly available on Facebook’s iOS and Android apps and lets users share photos and videos in a slideshow that disappears 24 hours later. TechCrunch reports that the update even resembles the Snapchat app by having user icons positioned above the news feed.
Facebook has made clear attempts to compete with Snapchat through the similarity of several features it’s released in external apps like Instagram, Poke, or Slingshot, or Messenger.
This however, marks the first of Facebook’s attempts to compete that will eventually live on the core app, front and centre.
Source: TechCrunch
Comments
Pingback: Facebook’s war with Snapchat continues with new update | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()