You can now make instant reservations at your favourite restaurants through Apple Maps.
Yellow Pages announced that it has integrated its YP Dine food and dining app into iOS’ navigation service.
YP Dine will appear when users click on a restaurant, which will reveal additional information about the business, such as address, phone number, hours of operation and ratings and reviews. The app will make recommendations depending on what kind of dining experience you’re interested in, such as a ‘casual lunch,’ ‘a sugar rush’ or ‘date night.’
Users are also given the option to either make reservations to dine-in or order food online. Currently, YP Dine is available in nine cities across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Make sure to update your iPhone before you take advantage of this new Apple Maps feature.
You can download YP Dine for iOS here.
Source: Yellow Pages
