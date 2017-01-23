Dick Clark productions (dcp) and Twitter announced today that it’s teaming up to live stream exclusive red-carpet programming for three upcoming awards shows.
The social media giant will feature red-carpet content for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2nd, the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21st and the 2017 American Music Awards in November.
Twitter will also live stream the seventh annual Streamy Awards with dcp and Tubefilter, which are set to air this fall.
The company previously worked with dcp for the Golden Globes Awards pre-show earlier this month, which brought in 2.7 million unique viewers.
The red carpet pre-shows will feature exclusive interviews with talent, with fans on Twitter being able to send in questions.
“Canadians love discussing and live Tweeting their favourite awards shows and they’ll now be able to follow all the red carpet action from these top programs, live streaming on Twitter,” said Lindsay Lynch, head of entertainment at Twitter Canada. “Music awards shows like the AMAs trend on Twitter every year, which makes these partnerships a great complement to the traditional broadcast and another way for Canadians to follow what’s happening in the entertainment world.”
In total, there are roughly 10-12 million Canadian Twitter users. These partnerships follow Twitter’s recent push to feature more live streaming of major events, including last week’s U.S. presidential inauguration and over 30 PGA tournaments in 2017.
Image credit: Flickr – Anthony Quintano
Source: Twitter
