It looks like Samsung’s Galaxy Note line of smartphones will continue.
“I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8,” said D.J Koh, Samsung’s mobile chief, in an interview with CNET.
Following its recall of the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung has announced that its beleaguered smartphone’s difficulties were caused by faulty batteries and manufacturing issues. In total, over 3 million Note 7 devices were recalled, which is estimated to have cost Samsung about $5.3 billion USD in revenue and market share.
“I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8”
To ensure a recall doesn’t happen again, Samsung has set up a “battery advisory group” that will oversee its new “enhanced eight-point battery safety check” of all future products.
Samsung Canada stated in an interview with MobileSyrup that it has received 95 percent of the Note 7 devices and 99 percent of them have been removed from carrier networks.
Unfortunately, Koh did not discuss timing or specs of the Note 8. However, the company has stated that future devices will feature a new “bracket design” to ensure battery integrity.
Source: CNET
Comments