If you’ve been patiently waiting for a chance to buy the OnePlus 3T following weeks of limited stock, you may want to mark January 24th (tomorrow) on your calendar.
That’s because this Tuesday OnePlus promises to ship its latest batch of 64GB OnePlus 3T units, available in the company’s gunmetal grey colour, to consumers immediately. The company hopes this measure will help alleviate the long shipping times some consumers have had to endure after buying its latest smartphone.
“A New Year means a new start. Our goal for this year is to once again deliver the best technology to our community. It’s just as important to do so as fast as possible though, so we’ll be looking to reduce our delivery time,” said a spokesperson for OnePlus in a blog post on the company’s website. “That said, as is the case with all New Year’s resolutions, we can’t expect to get there overnight. That’s why we are going to tackle this goal step by step.”
The company goes on to note it will only ship the new units immediately while supplies last — so if you have your mind set on the 3T, you’ll likely want to set an alarm for tomorrow. However, it says it plans to make this feature a permanent fixture on its e-commerce store.
Source: OnePlus
