Apple has officially dropped iOS 10.2.1 for the iPhone, iPad and iPhone Touch.
The update does not introduce new features and instead is focused on performance and stability fixes, according to its release notes. The OS’ original beta was released on December 14th, with a second Beta launching shortly before the holiday season.
iOS 10.2, released on December 12th, added Unicode 9.0 emoji characters, new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus wallpapers, a new TV app (only in the U.S.) and additional camera features.
Those using beta 10.2.1 will not receive an update since the beta build and this new release share the same number (14D27)
Comments
Pingback: iOS 10.2.1 is now available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()
Pingback: Yellow Pages’ dining app is now available in Apple Maps | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()