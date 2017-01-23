News
iOS 10.2.1 is now available for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

By Patrick O'Rourke

Jan 23, 2017

1:58 PM EST

Apple has officially dropped iOS 10.2.1 for the iPhone, iPad and iPhone Touch.

The update does not introduce new features and instead is focused on performance and stability fixes, according to its release notes. The OS’ original beta was released on December 14th, with a second Beta launching shortly before the holiday season.

iOS 10.2, released on December 12th, added Unicode 9.0 emoji characters, new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus wallpapers, a new TV app (only in the U.S.) and additional camera features.

Those using beta 10.2.1 will not receive an update since the beta build and this new release share the same number (14D27)