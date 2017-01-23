Android users can now start using a small number of Instant Apps on their smartphone, Google announced today.
Unveiled at the company’s 2016 I/O developer conference, Instant Apps allow Android smartphone users to try an app without first installing it on their device. At the time, Google positioned Instant Apps as something Android users would find useful in a situation like a visit to an art gallery. In that situation, rather than download the gallery’s mobile app, users could simply open it in their browser, use it and then forget about it at the end of their visit.
To start, only a few developers with well-known apps have launched support for the functionality, including BuzzFeed, Wish and Periscope. While Google has promised to release a full software development kit in “the coming months,” today’s launch is about collecting feedback from users and developers.
I haven’t been able to try any of the supported apps without first installing them, so I’ve reached out to Google for clarification on how to launch an Instant App and whether Canadians can take part testing. I’ll update this article when I hear back from the company. Stay tuned.
