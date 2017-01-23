Back in May of 2016, Google announced that Android apps were coming to select Chromebooks. Now, the tech giant says that all Chromebooks launched in 2017, as well as all future devices in general that utilize the operating system, will support Android apps.
While this is good news, the announcement has been expected for some time now. Bringing Android apps to Chromebooks is a great move for app developers and consumers, adding additional functionality to Google’s sometimes limited Chrome operating system. In order for most Android apps to be useful with Chrome, however, they’ll need to be optimized for the low-cost computer’s operating system.
Currently Android apps are supported by the Asus Chromebook Flip, Acer Chromebook R11/C738T and the 2015 Google Pixel, with the feature coming to a variety of previously released Chromebooks soon.
