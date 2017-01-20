The Nintendo Switch won’t support video streaming apps at launch

Canadian consumers that end up purchasing the Nintendo Switch at launch won’t be able to watch movies and TV shows on the next generation handheld console, with apps like Netflix, CraveTV and other on-demand streaming services.
In a Q&A session with Kotaku, a Nintendo spokesperson had this to say on the subject:
“All of our efforts have gone toward making the Nintendo Switch system an amazing dedicated video game platform, so it will not support any video-streaming services at launch. However, support for video-streaming services is being considered for a future update.”
This will likely come as sad news to those who had planned to use the Switch as an offline Netflix player while on the Toronto subway system or Vancouver Skytrain.
The other piece of bad news is that the Switch won’t be backward compatible with games designed for the Wii, Wii U and 3DS. Moreover, Nintendo is being tightlipped Virtual Console functionality. The company won’t say whether games bought through the service, which allows gamers to play older Nintendo games through emulation, will carry over from the Wii U and 3DS.
Check out the entire Q&A on Kotaku, just don’t expect a lot of answers; Nintendo says “We have nothing to announce at this time,” in response to many of the website’s questions.
Source: Kotaku
