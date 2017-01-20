The Galaxy S8 camera may incorporate visual search feature

There has been no shortage of Galaxy S8 leaks hailing from the farthest edges of the internet.
The latest of these leaks, originally published on SamMobile, details a camera that may or might be able to perform visual searches. The report cites unnamed sources and also outlines the potential for the much anticipated device to provide text recognition as well.
The leak claims that the camera on the S8 will include its own Bixby button, a rumour that’s been circulating as of late. Rumours indicate that Samsung will outfit its next flagship with a digital assistant named Bixby.
The digital assistant may make its debut on the upcoming Galaxy flagship. Furthermore, the camera, combined with Bixby, will use optical character recognition to identify any text contained in the image.
Bixby came to light a few weeks back when a subsection of the Samsung Pay website was said to include references to terms like “Shopping,” “Mini” and “Bixby.” A leak earlier this week showing off what is purported to be a glass S8 screen protector, indicates that the phone will have an extremely thin bezel.
Samsung has been said to be planning an April launch, though this date hasn’t been confirmed.
Image credit: Samsung
Source: Sammobile
