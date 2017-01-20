After an extremely tumultuous roll-out, the Google Tango AR-enabled Lenovo Phab 2 Pro is no longer available on the company’s Canadian website.
Lenovo has confirmed to MobileSyrup that this is not an error, stating that “the Phab 2 Pro will not be available in Canada at this time,” without offering any further details.
The Phab 2 Pro, which features three rear-mounted cameras for augmented reality use, was made available in Canada on November 1st for $649.99 CAD. It was available for purchase in ‘gunmetal grey’ only via Lenovo’s Canadian website.
“The Phab 2 Pro will not be available in Canada at this time”
At the time, the company noted to MobileSyrup that it was “looking at expanding to some other options — but for right now the Lenovo website will be the only available place to order the product.”
On the 13th of November, however, the device listing stated that no models were currently available. A week later, Lenovo said that stock would once again be available for Canada by the second week of December. By mid-December, however, MobileSyrup readers began pointing out that the company had removed all mention of the Phab 2 Pro from its Canadian website.
After checking in with Lenovo, the withdrawal of the device has now been confirmed.
Canadians did manage to take advantage of those brief periods of availability, however, with certain MobileSyrup readers that they had successfully ordered and even received the device.
The 6.4-inch smartphone with a 2560 x 1440 pixel display also features an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor (1.8GHz clocked), 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. Supporting all of that is a 4,050mAh battery. Out of the box the Phab 2 Pro runs Android 6.0.
There is no word yet on whether the Phab 2 Pro will once again make a return to Canada, but the company’s response would seem to indicate there are no current plans to bring it back.
Source: Lenovo Canada
Comments
Pingback: The AR-focused Lenovo Phab 2 Pro is no longer available in Canada | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()