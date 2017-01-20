SyrupDrop Ep. 2: Is a ‘Netflix Tax’ coming to Canada?

Welcome to the second SyrupDrop of 2017! Canadians received good and bad news this past week as the year gets off to an interesting start.
While we received some positive updates about the Canadian availability of the widely anticipated Nintendo Switch, we also got word that the possibility of the so-called “Netflix Tax” is back on the table.
Lastly, we had our very own Rose Behar speed test Freedom Mobile’s new LTE network in Toronto. To hear how that turned out, and more, tune in!
For a list of stories covered in this week’s episode, see below:
- Nintendo Switch pre-orders now live in Canada for $399.99 [Update]
- Nintendo’s Switch will launch on March 3rd in Canada for $399
- Torontonians will be among the first in the world to try out Nintendo Switch
- The Canadian government is considering implementing a ‘Netflix sales tax’
- How fast is Freedom Mobile’s LTE network in Toronto?
Comments