SyrupDrop Ep. 2: Is a ‘Netflix Tax’ coming to Canada?

By Jessica Vomiero

Jan 20, 2017

10:37 AM EST

Welcome to the second SyrupDrop of 2017! Canadians received good and bad news this past week as the year gets off to an interesting start.

While we received some positive updates about the Canadian availability of the widely anticipated Nintendo Switch, we also got word that the possibility of the so-called “Netflix Tax” is back on the table.

Lastly, we had our very own Rose Behar speed test Freedom Mobile’s new LTE network in Toronto. To hear how that turned out, and more, tune in!

For a list of stories covered in this week’s episode, see below: