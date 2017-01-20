This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, and Patrick O’Rourke are joined by Shane Dingman, a technology reporter at the Globe and Mail.
Rose, one of MobileSyrup’s staff writers and a frequent contributor on the SyrupCast, starts off the show by relaying to the team how Freedom Mobile’s new LTE compares to the other players in town. After spending a lot of time riding the TTC around Toronto, she is fairly confident that the speeds of Freedom’s network actually bests that of Rogers’.
‘Switching topics,’ the SyrupCast crew talks Nintendo and the company’s latest gaming console. The Nintendo Switch, set to release on March 3rd, is a truly mobile home console gaming solution, with a lightweight console that doubles as a handheld device.
Finally, the SyrupCast team digs into the recent rumours that the Canadian government may soon require Netflix to charge sales tax. These announcements leave the team wondering if this is a policy voice waiting to be filled.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts and jump in the comments to tell us yours.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar and Shane Dingman
Total runtime: 36:57
Freedom mobile’s LTE network: 2:00
Nintendo Switch: 11:25
Netflix tax: 23:05
Shoutouts: 32:45
