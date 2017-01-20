Sonos’ CEO wants to add Google and Alexa integration to its speakers

Sonos’ new CEO Patrick Spence, who took over from the company’s founder John Macfarlane just a few weeks ago, seems to have ambitions to integrate the company’s wireless speaker system with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home.
The wireless speaker manufacturer previously held a board monopoly on the wireless speaker market, but with the advent of Amazon’s Echo and to a lesser extent Google Home, Sonos has likely seen its market share slowly shrink to some extent. In an effort to modernize its products, it looks like Sonos’ new CEO has plans to modernize its speaker line, according to a “slightly redacted” copy of a memo The Verge has obtained.
“We know that life at home requires the support of a variety of services,” writes Spence in the memo. Similar to the Amazon’s approach to smart home products with the Echo, rather than work with a single company, Sonos has plans to work with “everyone,” much like streaming music applications. “We are going to do the same with voice services, bringing all the services that matter to every home.”
Sonos previously revealed integration with Amazon’s Alexa, but according to Spence’s internal memo, it looks like other services will quickly follow suit.
Spence came to Sonos four years ago after a brief stint at BlackBerry as the company’s vice-president.
