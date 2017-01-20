SaskTel turns on 62 new LTE towers in Saskatchewan

SaskTel has announced the addition of 62 new LTE wireless towers to its network.
According to the crown corporation, subscribers in Sasketchewan should see wireless speeds up 10 times faster than what they’re were used to in the past. Moreover, many of the new LTE coverage areas lie outside of urban centres like Regina and Moose Jaw.
“The government of Saskatchewan understands the importance of providing advanced communications services to all parts of the province,” said Dustin Duncan, the minister responsible for SaskTel. “The expansion of SaskTel’s wireless LTE network will have a profound impact on the social and economic development of everyone in the province.”
Besides the increased wireless speeds, SaskTel notes that the deployment of additional LTE infrastructure will allow for future network enhancements, including the introduction of Voice over LTE (VoLTE).
The full list of tower locations can be seen on the SaskTel website (scroll down).
Source: SaskTel
