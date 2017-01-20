Microsoft will cut 700 more jobs as part of previously announced layoffs

Microsoft is expected to announce 700 more job cuts along with its earnings report on January 26th.
This layoff is part of a previous plan to cut 2,850 jobs by this coming June, which marks the end of Microsoft’s 2017 fiscal year. Most of those roles have already been eliminated.
The upcoming 700 cuts will likely not impact a specific area, but will rather be part of an effort to impact skills across the company. Reports go on to say that Microsoft undergoing a lengthy transition to a cloud model that involves selling subscription-based software rather than traditional licenses to downloadable services.
Microsoft has laid off over 25,000 workers during this transition, though many of these layoffs were derived from its 2013 acquisition of Nokia, which failed to yield commercial success for the company’s Windows Phones.
Analysts are predicting an earnings per share rate of $0.78 with revenues totalling $25.27 billion USD.
Source: CNBC
