Google will shut down older versions of Drive on April 3

Google has announced it will sunset older version of Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides on both Android and iOS on April 3rd.
Starting on March 1st, Google will start sending the following notification, seen below, to users, prompting them to update to the latest version of Drive and other apps.
Most people reading this article won’t see that notification — as they’re likely on a relatively new device — but for those on older Android and iOS devices, then they may be forced to upgrade to continue using Google’s suite of apps.
Here’s the full list of apps Google plans to shut down later this year:
- Google Drive for Android (prior to version 2.4.311)
- Google Docs for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
- Google Sheets for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
- Google Slides for Android (prior to version 1.6.292)
- Google Drive for iOS (prior to version 4.16)
- Google Docs for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12204)
- Google Sheets for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12208)
- Google Slides for iOS (prior to version 1.2016.12203)
Source: Google
