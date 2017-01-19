LG will unveil its next flagship smartphone, the G6, in Barcelona, Spain on February 26th.
In an invite sent to members of the tech press, the company asks journalists to attend a briefing in Barcelona one day before the official start of Mobile World Congress.
One interesting tidbit in the invite is the silhouette of the G6. In an interview with the Korean Herald, LG told the publication that the G6 will be the first smartphone to feature an 18:9 display with a screen resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels, or what LG is calling a QHD+ screen. Looking at the invite, it’s possible to get a sense of just how tall the 5.7-inch G6 will be in-person.
We also know, based on LG’s own admission, that the G6 won’t feature the modular trappings of the G5. In a statement issued to The Wall Street Journal on January 4th, the company said it feels consumers aren’t interested in modular smartphones.
MobileSyrup will be at Mobile World Congress to bring you the latest announcements from LG, as well as all the other major handset manufacturers in attendance at the annual event.
Source: Android Central
Comments
Pingback: LG to unveil G6 on February 26 | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()
Pingback: LG G6 image leak reveals glass and metal design with barely-there bezels | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()
Pingback: Leaked LG G6 image shows back with dual-camera and fingerprint sensor | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()