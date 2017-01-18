Google has started testing a new YouTube sharing feature exclusively in Canada.
Starting today, YouTube users across the country will see a new “Shared” tab appear within the platform’s Android and iOS mobile app. As long as they sign into their Google account, Canadian users will be able to use this tab to add their friends and family as contacts, giving them an easier way to share videos — as well as another chat outlet.
Previously, sharing a YouTube video meant copying a link from the platform’s app or website and pasting into an email or another app. Google says this wasn’t ideal, especially in a land like Canada where national YouTube users are especially open to sharing their favourite videos. According to the company, citizens of the Great White North share videos 15 percent more often than their global peers.
The feature is available to all YouTube app users in Canada starting today, and, in a nifty twist, adding a contact from outside of Canada within the Shared tab enables the new feature for them.
Source: Google
Comments
Pingback: YouTube’s new video sharing feature is available first in Canada | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()