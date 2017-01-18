After beginning its hiring spree in November, Thalmic Labs has announced an executive hire in Abhi Bhatt, who will act as Thalmic’s VP of product experience.
Bhatt is formerly head of connected products at Under Armour, where he led the overall product story, definition, and execution of all connected products including the Under Armour HealthBox and Under Armour’s SpeedForm Gemini 2 connected running shoes.
Bhatt led Under Armour’s strategic partnerships for their connected products portfolio, leading to successful product launches around the world. Prior to joining Under Armour, Bhatt held product and management roles at companies like Microsoft and Motorola.
In September, Thalmic announced a massive $158 million Series B, and hired former Samsung exec Tara Kriese as its chief marketing officer following its San Francisco expansion. CEO Stephen Lake has said will be used to “reimagine human-computer interaction” for its Myo armband, but has been secretive about what it’s working on now.
In October, the company opened a factory dedicated to building its new device. BetaKit has reached out to CEO Stephen Lake for further comment.
This story was originally published on Betakit. Read the original story here.
Comments
Pingback: Thalmic hires Under Armour’s former head of connected products as VP of product experience | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()