Ford releases patent for in-vehicle social media camera to curb distracted driving

Shortly after demonstrating its second generation autonomous Ford Fusion Hybrid at CES 2017, Ford released a patent revealing the development of vehicle-mounted cameras for driver-operated cars.
While these cameras are not designed to fulfill Ford’s autonomous dreams, they may serve as a more immediate solution to a current problem.
The patent was originally filed in 2015 and was discovered recently by Patent Yogi.
The mounted camera attempts to prevent drivers from snapping photos and videos while driving by using mounted cameras that use data fed from the vehicle itself about speed and trajectory to help drivers determine how to position themselves to get the best shots.
Ford reasons that by giving drivers more control, they’ll be better able to focus on the road.
Source: TechCrunch
