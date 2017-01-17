Microsoft offers brief preview of new Xbox One dashboard

Late last week, Microsoft detailed some of the Xbox One and Windows 10 gaming-related upgrades it plans to launch in the springtime. Among the more interesting tidbits was the mention of a new Xbox One dashboard designed to speed up the console’s current sluggish user interface.
“Every Xbox One will see an update coming to the Guide that will make it faster to complete common tasks,” said Mike Ybarra, head of platform engineering at Microsoft’s Xbox division, in a statement. “Through one press of the Xbox button on your controller, you’ll be able to pull up the newly enhanced Guide as an overlay on the left side of your screen no matter what you’re doing.”
On Monday, Ybarra demoed the new dashboard during a stream on his Beam channel. A video of the interface was subsequently captured and uploaded to YouTube by Windows Central reader Jakosaur.
Somewhat reminiscent of how the Xbox 360 did things, a new Guide menu allows Xbox One owners to quickly access recent apps and games, pins, as well as the Microsoft’s e-commerce store, without first visiting the Xbox One’s home screen. We only get a brief glimpse at the functionality in the video Windows Central uploaded, but it’s safe to say the new interface is significantly faster.
The updated dashboard is expected to make its way to Xbox One Preview members in the next few weeks, before rolling out to all Xbox One consoles sometime in the spring.
Source: Twitter Via: Windows Central
